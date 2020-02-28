Turkish media show videos of refugees and migrants gathering on Greek-Turkish borders

Analysts says Erdogan is trying to put pressure on the EU and NATO to support him against Assad in Syria

Turkish media and social media have released videos allegedly showing refugees heading towards the Greek-Turkish border.

Reportedly, some 300 people, including women and children, were heading through the night to the province of Edirne on the Evros border line, in the north-east borders of Greece with Turkey, following yesterday’s statement by Turkish officials that Ankara would open a passage to refugees and migrants seeking to reach Europe by land or sea, in the aftermath of the airstrikes in Indlib that claimed the lives of more than 30 Turkish soldiers.

According to reports, the people alleged to be heading for the border include Syrians, Iranians and Iraqis.

The news was also circulated by the Reuters news agency, clarifying that it could not confirm whether the refugees and immigrants were indeed present and whether the images actually came from the purported areas.

Pundits believe Erdogan is trying to use the refugees and migrants to put pressure on the EU in an effort to receive support in his plans in Syria against Assad’s forces.

News channel A-Haber, owned by President #Erdogan‘s family, advertises all border crossings to Europe, on both sea and land, were opened and refugees in #Turkey started moving towards #Greece. Erdogan raised the stakes in his blackmail policy to extract concessions. pic.twitter.com/GlXdtV76RS — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) February 28, 2020

#EnoughisEnough The first immigrants to leave Turkey for Europe. Turkish authorities do not block anyone from leaving. All immigrants are free to go as can be seen in the video.#syria #turkey #immigrants pic.twitter.com/sUAy5a5spQ — Sadettin Toprak (@s_toprak5861) February 28, 2020