Turkish media watchdog goes after TV cult leader and his sexy “kittens”! (video)

Since the rise to power of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish society has become much more conservative and religious-oriented, adopting or pushing for stricter moral values in public life based on Islamic laws. In this light, the country’s broadcasting watchdog ordered a cult religious leader airing his own TV show to suspend the broadcasting of 5 episodes as many viewers had complained to the competent body that the show was promoting obscenity. Adnan Oktar, which is the name of the cult leader, surrounds himself with young women and good-looking men during his programs where he delves into everything from evolution to the “British deep state” on his A9 TV. He affectionately calls the young women on his show “kittens.” His critics claim that he brainwashes young women and men from wealthy families into joining his cult, a claim he has repeatedly denied.

The Turkish Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK) has also imposed a top-level administrative fine to Oktar’s television channel “A9 TV”, however, the exact amount was not cited yet.

Complaints pouring into RTUK claimed that the program was undermining Turkish moral and religious values.

The 62-year-old cult leader found himself in hot water last month after a court issued a temporary restraining order against him after a father accused Oktar of brainwashing his daughters. One of the girls is 17-years-old.

Oktar, who is primarily known for a series of books he wrote under the pseudonym “Harun Yahya,” first made headlines in the 1980s when he was arrested for promoting theocracy. After a court found him mentally ill, he spent 10 months in a mental hospital and after his release, he kept a relatively low profile.

He established a foundation in 1995 and started publishing books on creationism. He became a household name after he launched a TV station in 2011 where his bizarre TV shows made him a favourite topic of internet memes and stirred up controversy. Bordering on obscenity, scantily-clad dancers perform in between Oktar’s speeches peppered with religious references.