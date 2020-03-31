Turkish Medical Association: Covid-19 spread all around Turkey due to government’s mistakes

The country has now lost the opportunity to implement a country-wide quarantine, the association has said

As the coronavirus has spread all around Turkey because of the government’s mistakes in containing the disease, it has now lost the opportunity to implement a country-wide quarantine, according to the Turkish Medical Association (TTB).

“Cases and contacts are almost everywhere. After this stage, the opportunity to implement a country-wide quarantine was missed. Locally or regionally, quarantine and isolation can still be applied quickly and decisively in the light of epidemiological data,” the TTB said in a statement today.

While the government has been unwilling to declare country-wide quarantine, more than 15 villages and neighborhoods have been quarantined in various parts of the country so far.

Read Also:

Turkey must “keep wheels turning” despite coronavirus, Erdogan says

Despite calls by both the opposition and the Ministry of Health for a partial curfew, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday (March 27) advised a “voluntary quarantine.”

The TTB said that effective community containment would not be possible while those employed in the private sector have to continue working.

Read more: bianet