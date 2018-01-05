Turkish military start new hunt for “crypto-Gülenists”

The Turkish armed forces are to re-examine the file of every single employee for signs that they might be secret members of the banned Gülen movement, Islamist newspaper Yeni Şafak said .

“The schools, families, places served and commanders of soldiers of every rank will be examined one by one, and if the slightest hint of FETÖ is found they will be suspended,” the newspaper said.

The Turkish government calls the group led by U.S.-based preacher Fethullah Gülen the Fethullahist Terror Organisation (FETÖ) and accuses it of carrying out the July 2016 failed coup.

The move was prompted when Captain Burak Akın – who was hailed as a hero for being wounded trying to prevent the coup – surrendered himself to authorities last week, admitting his membership of the group.

The military’s counter-espionage unit subsequently ordered the renewed hunt for crypto-Gülenists in the ranks to take place in co-ordination with Turkey’s police department and intelligence service.

Source: ahvalnews.com