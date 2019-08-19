Turkish Minister killed in car crash

The cause of the accident, which also injured three others, is not yet known

Ahmet Haluk Dursun, the Turkish deputy minister of culture and tourism, died Monday evening in a car accident in Erciş, in eastern Turkey’s Van province.

Dursun and his entourage were traveling to Van after attending two events in the cities of Muş and Bitlis when their car crashed and overturned on a shoulder. The cause of the accident, which also injured three others, is not yet known.

Demirören News Agency reported the car hit loose gravel and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

62-year-old Dursun was appointed deputy minister last year to the ministry where he served as undersecretary between 2014 and 2016. A prominent history professor and writer, Dursun’s previous posts included director of the Hagia Sophia Museum and Topkapı Museum, Istanbul’s most famous landmarks.

source: dailysabah.com