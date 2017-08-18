Turkish Minister of European Union Affairs: Cyprus talks have ended

Celik expressed the opinion that bilateral problems would not damage EU-Turkish relations

Negotiations on the Cyprus problem have ended are in no way frozen or stalled according to Turkish Minister of European Union Affairs Omer Celik.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with his British Counterpart, Alan Duncan, Celik expressed regret at the collapse of the Cyprus talks at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana of July 7.

“We are aware of the constructive and positive attitude of Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Tsavusoglu. It’s really a shame. We are deeply upset that there wasn’t an outcome in the talks,” said Celik.

Celik added that Turkey and Britain are in close contact with regards to the Cyprus problem adding that despite the positive stance of the Turkish side it wasn’t possible to reach a solution.

The Turkish minister described as unfortunate German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s announcement about not updating the Customs Union between Ankara and the EU.

Celik expressed the opinion that bilateral problems would not damage EU-Turkish relations and that the statements by the German Chancellor only serve to weaken the EU.

“It’s not fair that an EU member state holds such a position giving orders to all the EU institutions,” said assistant to the Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin.

“The Customs Union is based on a win-win agreement,” he added.

