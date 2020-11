The Turks are photographing models in a Greek Orthodox cemetery in Occupied Cyprus.

All that in the territory they illegally occupy since 1974 with the tolerance of the international community.

They take pictures of models on Greek-Cypriot tombs, at the same time that the Erdogan regime appears to be “insulted” by the Charlie Hebdo cartoons.



