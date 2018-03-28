Turkish National Security Council says it will not abandon its sovereign “rights” in the Aegean Sea

The Turkish National Security Council announced it would not abandon its “territorial sovereign rights” after it convened to discuss the latest developments. The talks focused, among other issues on the Greek-Turkish relations following the EU-Turkey Summit meeting in Bulgaria, as well as the military operations in Afrin, Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan presided over the 4-hour meeting, and according to reports the body released a statement claiming it did not intend to let go of its territorial rights in the Aegean Sea and the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

According to Greek TV station Skai TV, Turkey accused Greece of exhibiting behaviour that was unbefitting of a neighbouring country. Ankara warned Iraq that Turkey would invade it of Baghdad failed to take action against the Kurdish PKK, as state-run Anadolu news agency reported.