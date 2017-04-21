Turkish news outlet releases footage of Greek boat being chased away from Imia island (video)

Turkish news agency Dogan released a video on Tuesday purporting to show a Turkish coastguard boat chasing a Greek one and forcing it out of the waters surrounding the Imia isles in the Aegean Sea. The Greek coastguard denied the incident ever occurred, claiming the footage is part of Turkish propaganda. According to Dogan, the incident took place on April 18, when a Greek coastguard ship was waiting at the island of Kalolymnos, before approaching the island of Imia. At that point, according to the news agency, a Turkish boat engaged the Greek boat forcing it to leave the area. The exact location and timing of the footage remains unclear.



Türk Sahil Güvenlik botu, Yunan botunu kovaladı