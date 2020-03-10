Turkish opposition: Who’s who in Babacan’s party?

Can we hope for something positive from it?

Former deputy prime minister Ali Babacan has filed the application to found his long-awaited opposition party, which will reportedly be called the Democracy and Progress Party, with its abbreviation “DEVA” meaning “remedy” in Turkish. There are 90 individuals on the list of the founders, with 27 women and 16 fresh faces. There are also experienced politicians and former ministers who worked with Babacan in the past.

Being one of the founding members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Babacan announced his resignation eight months ago over “deep differences.”

There are 27 women and 16 fresh faces in the party, as well as a lawmaker, experienced politicians and former ministers – people who worked closely with Babacan in the past.

The youngest person on the list is Deniz Karakullukçu, who was born in 1999.

