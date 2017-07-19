Turkish PM Yildirim to attend parade in Northern Cyprus marking the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will visit the north of the island on Thursday to attend ceremonies marking the 43rd anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, according to sources at Anadolu Agency.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited the island earlier on Tuesday to discuss potential future arrangements with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, following the collapse of peace talks at Crans-Montana.

Cyprus has been divided since a Turkish intervention on the island occupied approximately 40% of the island’s north in official reaction to a Greek inspired coup.