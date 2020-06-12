Turkish police detain journalist on espionage charges

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu last month targeted Yıldız after she disputed the minister’s claim to have eliminated the Kurdish PKK

The Turkish authorities detained Müyesser Yıldız, a journalist who specializes in military affairs, on espionage charges, according to Odatv, the left-wing nationalist news web site that she works for.

Yıldız faces charges of “political and military espionage” and she has been taken into custody by the anti-terrorism branch of the police in the capital Ankara, Odatv said on Monday.

Yıldız was imprisoned in 2011 for over a year on charges of terrorism, incitement, and obtaining secret documents, in a six-year trial in connection with an alleged plot to overthrow the government known as “Ergenekon.”

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu last month targeted Yıldız on Twitter after she disputed the minister’s claim to have eliminated militant group Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) faction in the southeastern province of Kars, accusing her of “teaming up with terrorists”.

