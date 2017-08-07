Turkish police officer wearing turban and robe suspended after complaints (PHOTO)

He was taken to a mental hospital to check his mental stability…

Kuraner Erbaş, a police officer in Çanakkale’s Bayramiç district who was on duty wearing an Islamic turban and robe, was suspended on Friday over violating dress regulations after several complaints from the public were received.

According to a Cumhuriyet daily report on Friday, Bayramiç District Governor Ramazan Kendüzler suspended Erbaş after several complaints were submitted to the police complaint hotline.

Kendüzler said Erbaş admitted that he was on duty wearing an Islamic turban and robe and was taken to a mental hospital to check his mental stability, Cumhuriyet said.

Erbaş had also been given disciplinary warnings when he violated dress regulations when he was working at the İstanbul Police Department.

