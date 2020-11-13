Turkish President Erdogan visits Famagusta in highly egregious move (videos)

The Turkish President took part in celebrations for the illegal occupation of the city

In a flagrantly provocative move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the occupied territories of Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, to take part in the anniversary celebrations of the illegal proclamation of the pseudo-state.

Erdogan was welcomed by Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar. He lay a wreath at the Ataturk Monument in occupied Nicosia, followed by a military parade on Fazil Kucuk Avenue.

Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Nicosia today shortly before noon to attend the celebrations for the 37th anniversary of the proclamation of the pseudo-state by Rauf Denktas on November 15, 1983.

Immediately after, he will inaugurate the coronavirus hospital in occupied Nicosia and then he will go for a “picnic” in the enclosed city of Famagusta.

With this egregious action, Erdogan has broken nearly half a century of balance and keeping up apperances by completely disregarding the UN resolutions on Famagusta, while undermining the announced initiative of UN Secretary Antonio Guterres, to convene a five-party conference on Cyprus.

Having set up a kitsch version of a Hollywood scene, he arrived in the enclosed city of Famagusta, for a picnic next to the ruins of the city which remains silent and looted for 46 years. A city whose every stone “speaks” Greek, a city whose soil was watered with the blood and sweat of the Greeks for more than two and a half millennia.