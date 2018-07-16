Turkish President prays in public at Bosphorus bridge on coup anniversary (video)

In an unusual, yet calculated move, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prayed in public on the anniversary of the failed military coup attempt in 2016 in an effort to galvanise the Turkish people by appealing to their religious sentiments.

The images of Mr Erdogan observing the Muslim prayer and prostrating and were broadcast around globe. The Turkish President, who recently won the national elections and extended his reigns under a reformed constitution giving him total executive power, was seen holding the microphone and praying at the Bosphorus bridge.

The Turkish media report that he is winning over the ordinary Turkish people, “who identify with a president who speaks to their hearts”.