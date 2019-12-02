Turkish President says he will meet with PM Mitsotakis in London

The PM is in London for the NATO Summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would meet with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in London.

The Turkish President in a speech said that he would tell the Greek PM that Ankara would move forward with its planned actions and Athens with hers.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrived in London late on Monday to participate in the NATO Summit for the 70th anniversary of the Alliance.

At 12.00, the prime minister will meet with international investors. At 19.15, accompanied by his wife Mareva Grabowski, Mitsotakis will attend a reception given by Queen Elizabeth to NATO leaders at the Buckingham Palace. At 21:30, the Prime Minister and his wife will attend a dinner at Downing Street hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.