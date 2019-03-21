Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan: “We cannot allow the legitimisation of invasion of Golan Heights”

Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after the Six-Day War between Israel and the neighbouring states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has warned that US President Donald Trump’s recent statement on the Golan Heights puts “the Middle East region on the brink of a new crisis”.

“We cannot allow the legitimization of the occupation of the Golan Heights”, Erdogan told a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation on Friday.

The statement comes after the Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned US President Trump’s comments on the Golan Heights as “irresponsible”, adding that the Syrian people are determined to recover the area through “all available means”.

