Turkish Press: Greek territorial water extension to 12 n.m in Ionian Sea is a cause for war

Turkish media dubbed Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles in the Ionian Sea a scandalous provocation against Turkey.

A series of headings in the press were characteristic of the Turkish reactions. “Scandalous decision from Greece: It extends territorial waters to 12 n.m. in the Ionian Sea” is the title of a post by Yeni κafak, while Aydinlik writes “The decision for the 12 nautical miles is a scandal”.

“Greece increases its territorial waters to 12 miles in the Ionian Sea” is the title of Milliet’s post.

“Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in the Ionian Sea was published in the Government Gazette,” Aksam comments.

The reports also refer to the official position expressed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to which our country “will use its right to extend its territorial waters to other sea areas in the future.” This comment by the Greek PM, according to the Turkish media, is a clear reference to disputed areas by Turkey, warning Greece of war if it proceeds to expand its territorial waters.

In 1995, the Turkish National Assembly declared casus belli (cause of war) a possible extension of Greek territorial waters in the Aegean to 12 miles, authorising the government to take all necessary measures if Greece made such a move.

Last August, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoλουlu reiterated that the 1995 decision was in force, warning Greece not to attempt to extend its territorial waters to 12 a.m., as entitled under international law and the law of the sea.

