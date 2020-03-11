Turkish Red Crescent installs cell phone charging station for illegal immigrants on Greece border (video)

The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) has installed a mobile phone charging station at Turkey’s western Pazarkule border crossing with Greece to help refugees overcome communication challenges and help them stay in touch with their families and friends.

Thousands of refugees and migrants have been waiting at the frontier since Turkey announced on Feb. 28 it would no longer try to stop them from reaching Europe but added that boat crossings would not be allowed, as they are too dangerous.

Avrupa’ya geçmek için Yunanistan #Pazarkule Sınır Kapısı’nda bekleyen düzensiz göçmen ve sığınmacılar için mobil şarj desteği hizmetimiz devam ediyor. #Edirne #SınırKapısı #Kızılay pic.twitter.com/IsXHib3ACV — Türk Kızılay (@Kizilay) March 8, 2020

“We have communication kits here. When people try to cross the border, their mobile phones run out of charge or get lost… So, here we provide them with the ability to charge their phones. We also give a cell phone to migrants who have lost theirs,” an official, Anusha Zudairy said in a video published by the organization’s official Twitter account.

Zudairy added that the communication kit is being provided by the Turkish Red Crescent to solve migrants’ communication-related problems.

“They call their families and let them know about their whereabouts and keep them posted,” she said.

Source: yenisafak