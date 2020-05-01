Turkish soldier shoots at Greek & German border officers at Evros

The German Ministry of the Interior confirmed the incident

A dangerous incident between Turkish and German border guards occurred at the Greek-Turkish land border.

Turkish soldiers targeted German officials and fired at least one shot. It is unclear where the bullet went.

The news emerged from an internal document of the European border protection agency Frontex, which was made available to German media outlet SPIEGEL. No one was injured in the incident.

The German Ministry of the Interior confirmed the incident. A Turkish soldier fired a shot at 19:15 on Tuesday evening when German officials were on the other side of the border.

German officers are stationed at the Greek border as part of a Frontex mission. The incident occurred near the Greek town of Tychero. According to SPIEGEL information, after German border guards heard a shot from the Turkish side of the border on Tuesday evening, they immediately took cover.

See Also:

Skopjian media meltdown as ex-FM says “we are actually Bulgarians, not Macedonians”

Through a pair of binoculars, the German border guards saw a Turkish soldier aiming an automatic weapon at the Greek side from the other side of the river.

Then the Turkish soldier showed his middle finger and went back to his tent. Other soldiers shouted “come, come” and a short time later, six other Turkish soldiers had appeared and also aimed their guns at the German and Greek border guards.

Read more: Greek City Times