A Turkish F-16 flew over the Greek island of Farmakonissi at 10:56 on Tuesday, flying at a height of 3,200 feet.

According to the Greek National Defence General Staff, two Turkish military aircraft entered the Athens FIR at 10:55 on Tuesday without submitting a flight plan. A minute later one of the two planes flew over Farmakonissi.

Both Turkish military aircrafts exited the Athens FIR at 11:10 and were recognised and intercepted by the Greek air force.