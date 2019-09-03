Turks among the biggest investors in Greek real estate market

Some have also bought property in the islands

The Greek real estate market has seen a boom in foreign investors in 2019, and Turks are among the biggest investors in the country alongside those from China, Israel, Arab countries, the United States and the rest of Europe.

Part of the charm for foreign investors is the Golden Visa that Greece offers, which allows for non-European citizens to obtain a residence permit if they invest 250,000 euros or more in real estate.

Foreign investors buy a variety of properties, from apartments in central Athens to luxury villas in Greek islands. Turkish investors tend to favour the northern districts of Athens and rent their properties. Some have also bought property in the islands.

