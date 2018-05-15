Turks attack Kurdish protesters outside 10 Downing Street (videos)

British police were caught off guard when Turks attacked Kurdish protesters at Downing Street on Tuesday, during the official visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Kurdish protesters had gathered outside the British PM, Theresa May’s residence to demonstrate against Erdogan. A British MP posted a photo of his shoe with spots of red paint commenting “Just been paint bombed opposite Downing Street by anti-Erdogan demonstrators!”

