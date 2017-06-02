TV presenter shamed for ‘Dressing Like a Stripper’ on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ (SEXY PHOTOS)

A judge on Britain’s Got Talent is being fashion shamed after wearing a revealing dress on Thursday night’s episode.

Amanda Holden, an actress and television presenter, wore a sequin gown from Julien Macdonald featuring a plunging neckline, open back, and cut-out crochet details. The 46-year-old’s revealing look prompted many viewers to take to social media, with one Twitter user even accusing her of “dressing like a stripper” for the semi-final episode.

“Does Amanda Holden know this is a family show and doesn’t need to dress like a stripper,” another tweeted. “Wow wonder if Amanda will be down to her undies by the final! #nexttonothing #familyshow #inappropriate,” someone else posted.

Holden’s outfit was even mocked by BGT co-presenters. “Look at what Amanda’s wearing … what Amanda isn’t wearing!” Anthony McPartlin, who goes by Ant, said to the camera, while David Walliams told a choir of women: “You’re really classy, none of you are wearing a really inappropriate low-cut top.”

More than 200 complaints regarding Holden and Alesha Dixon’s dresses were sent to ITV, the show’s network, during last year’s BGT final.

TV regulator Ofcom also received 90 complaints from viewers, but did not investigate the claims as the clothing “did not raise issues” under its nudity rules.

As for what Holden makes of the outfit shaming? She isn’t fussed.

In an interview with The Sun last week, the mother-of-two revealed she welcomed a reaction to her fashion choices: “Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do. I haven’t done my job if they aren’t,” she said.

