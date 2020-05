Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend have been found dead together at their apartment in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old actor and his 27-year-old partner Natalie Adepoju were found on 13 May, but the cause of death has not yet been announced.

The couple, who had been dating for around a year, were found by Boyce’s cousin, according to E! News.

source skynews