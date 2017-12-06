Twins spend thousands on plastic surgery to look like Brad Pitt (photos-before after)

Brad Pitt fans Matt and Mike Schlepp have transformed through cosmetic surgery to look like their idol.

Brothers Matt and Mike Schlepp love Brad Pitt so much they’ve altered their appearances through cosmetic surgery to look like Angelina Jolie’s ex-partner.

The pair together has spent £15,000 on surgery to fulfill their dreams.

These surgeries include nose jobs as well as cheek, jaw and chin implants.

As well, the brother has also had veneers put in.

The brothers from Arizona appeared on MTV’s I Want A Famous Face when they were only 21 years old in search of their dream appearance.



During their time on the show, Matt shared: “It was more than worth it.

“I would do it ten times over. It has definitely helped me get more girls. I’ll walk and get that double-take from girls and hear the whispering that follows.”

He continued: “I’ve had such a dramatic change that girlfriends I hadn’t seen in a while couldn’t stop staring, and said they wanted to cry! If that doesn’t make you feel good, then what would?”

His brother Mike added on the show: “I never knew that I could be as happy as I am right now.

“I feel on top of the world by the few tweaks that I went through. Go through with the surgery now because you don’t want to go through life always feeling down with the way that you look.”

Like Mike and Matt, 22-year-old Sahar Tabar has gone viral after claiming she has undergone an estimated 50 surgical procedures to look like her idol, according to some reports.

source: ok.co.uk