Twitter boss Jack Dorsey pledges $1 billion to fight coronavirus pandemic

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: April 8, 2020

Dorsey revealed it a series of tweets

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey on Tuesday pledged $1 billion of his stake in Square Inc, the payments processor that he co-founded and heads, to help fund relief efforts related to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said the amount, representing about 28% of his wealth, will be donated to his charity fund, Start Small LLC, which would later focus its attention to universal basic income and girls’ health and education.

 

source indiatoday.in

