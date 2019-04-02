Twitter under fire for suspending pro-life movie “Unplanned” account

For those who watched the 3-hour-long interview of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and one of his top managers, Vijaya Gadde on the Joe Rogan show, it became abundantly clear that the social media giant had a bias against conservative views on its platform.

One more incident came to reaffirm this anti-conservative bias.

The pro-life film “Unplanned” raked in more than $6 million and took fifth place at the box office in its opening weekend. Despite its surprising success, the movie’s Twitter page has been embroiled in controversy after the social media giant briefly suspended the film’s account.

Pro-life activists were outraged after Twitter banned the ‘Unplanned” account on Saturday.

“Twitter just suspended @UnplannedMovie during the weekend of its theatrical release.@jack why are they suspended?” Live Action President Lila Rose tweeted while tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. “You’ve banned both my & @LiveAction account from all promotions simply bc we’re pro-life. Have you banned this account because it challenges your pro-abortion bias?”

Twitter reinstated the film’s account after facing the backlash. The social media giant told the film account, “After further review, we have unsuspended your account as it does not appear to be in violation of the Twitter Rules.

Ironically, the brief suspension happened to help the movie more than hurt it. After the “Unplanned” account was reinstated, the number of followers shot up from just a few thousand to nearly 200,000.

“We would like to thank the people who maliciously and falsely reported UnplannedMovie to @Twitter.

Notice followers before and after,” the film account Tweeted.

source