Two Albanian inmates escape from Korydallos prison

Greek police are in search of two Albanian inmates who escaped from the Korydallos maximum security prison last night.

The two prisoners, who are siblings, were serving time for aggravated theft and burglary. They managed to cut their cell bars to enter the prison courtyard where they scaled the perimeter walls undetected from the guards and prison staff with an impromptu rope made from handbags. They used a hook to climb down the other side of the wall.

The Greek justice department has assumed the investigations for the detection of the two inmates.