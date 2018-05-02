Two Brazilian women arrested for drug trafficking at Athens airport

Two Brazilian women were arrested at the Athens International Airport (Eleftherios Venizelos) after police discovered they had attempted to smuggle nearly 2 kilos of cocaine into the country. The two travelers, 24 and 23, who were in transit from Lisbon were detained by officers of the narcotics unit after it was found they had swallowed 185 plastic packs containing cocaine which authorities confiscated. The women were part of a larger cocaine smuggling ring operating in South America with Europe being their main destination. The suspects were taken to the Athens prosecutor.