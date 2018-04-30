Two dead in Tinos after truck falls off a cliff

Two people were killed when a garbage truck capsized in the region of Potamia on the island of Tinos. The accident occurred on Monday when a municipal garbage truck carrying three council workers plunged off a 100-120 metre cliff. Rescue crews from the fire department were called in and managed to pull two dead men out of the vehicle around 12 noon, while the third injured man was transferred to the island’s health centre. Police are conducting an investigation into the causes of the fatal accident.