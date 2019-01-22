Two dead in Tu-22M3 bomber crash in Russia

A Tu-22M3 supersonic strategic bomber has crashed in Russia’s north-west while trying to make a landing during a sudden snowstorm. Two crew members died in the incident while two others were injured.

The bomber got into trouble after conducting a training exercise, the Russian defense ministry reported. It attempted to make a landing at an air base near the city of Olenegorsk in Russia’s Murmansk region.

The aircraft was destroyed by the impact. Two crew members died on the spot while two others survived and were taken to a hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

source: rt.com