Two dead satellites may collide tonight & that’s really, really bad

On Tuesday, LeoLabs, a company that monitors the paths of space junk in low-Earth orbit, announced on Twitter it was tracking a potential conjunction—that’s space-speak for a mid-orbit crash—tonight between a defunct Soviet satellite and a discarded Chinese rocket stage.

We are monitoring a very high risk conjunction between two large defunct objects in LEO. Multiple data points show miss distance <25m and Pc between 1% and 20%. Combined mass of both objects is ~2,800kg. Object 1: 19826

Object 2: 36123

TCA: Oct 16 00:56UTC

Event altitude: 991km pic.twitter.com/6yWDx7bziw — LeoLabs, Inc. (@LeoLabs_Space) October 13, 2020

“This is a potentially serious event. It is between 2 large objects and at high altitude, 991km,” former astronaut and LeoLabs co-founder Ed Lu tweeted. “If there is a collision there will be lots of debris which will remain in orbit for a long time”.

Read more: Popular Mechanics