They struck within a gap of 1 minute between them

Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale, hit within a minute’s difference in the sea off the coast of the island of Rhodes. The tremors struck at 17:49 and 17:50 respectively, on Sunday.

The first 4.6 magnitude earthquake had an epicentre 83 km south of the island and a depth of 11.8 km.

The second earthquake had an epicentre 48 kilometres southeast of Chalki and a focal depth of 157.5 kilometres.