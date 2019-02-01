Two earthquakes shake Karpathos

Two earthquakes in succession shook Karpathos at noon Friday. The first tremor was measured at 4.5 on the Richter scale, according to the Geodynamic Institute and hit at 12:29, while three minutes later a new smaller 3.8 magnitude followed. The two earthquakes were felt in Rhodes, but no damage has been reported, so far.

The epicentre of both tremors was on the island of Saria, northeast of Karpathos, about 40 kilometers north of the capital of the island.