Two fire fronts in Attica and Euboea

Firefighters are battling with blazes on two fronts. The two fires broke out in the regions of Pissona in Euboea and Agioi Theodoroi Korinthias.

The fire in Euboea is in the forest area with 21 firefighters and 14 vehicles operating, while two aircraft are also assisting.

The fire that broke out late afternoon in Agioi Theodoroi is located in a remote inaccessible region in the area of Prophet Elias, far from residential regions.

There are five Fire Brigade vehicles with ten firefighters and a hiking section with seven people operating in Agioi Theodoroi.