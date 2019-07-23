Two fires burn at Rafina and Barnabas in Attica (video)

Anniversary of the one-year anniversary of the deadly fire in Mati that killed 102 people two major fires broke out in Rafina and Barnabas within a few minutes between them.

The most dangerous fire front is the one in Rafina, which started near Marathon Avenue.

A strong force of the Fire Brigade operates on the site, consisting of 47 firefighters with 20 vehicles.

In addition, two aircraft and three helicopters operate from the air.

The traffic has been diverted from the area at the junction of Marathonos and Fleming Avenues.

In Barnabas, the fire burns a forest area. There are 13 firefighters with five vehicles operating. One airplane 1 aircraft and one helicopter assist the ground forces from the air.