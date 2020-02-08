Two French Rafale fighter jets make emergency landing at Cyprus airport

Two French Rafale multirole fighter aircraft made an emergency landing at Larnaca Airport on Saturday due to bad weather conditions off the coast of Cyprus.

The two jets landed at the airport due to low fuel after failing to approach the Charles De Gaulle aircraft for landing due to bad weather conditions.

According to a report by SigmaLive, the procedural operations as per the protocol permitted the two fighter jets in distress to land at the airport of Larnaca in Cyprus, as they were unable to land at their base, the Charles De Gaulle aircraft carrier sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean.