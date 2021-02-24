Two Greek beaches in TripAdvisor’s best beaches in the world list (photos)

They are both in Crete

Greece has two beaches on TripAdvisor’s list of the best beaches in the world for 2021, based on the preferences of its users.

Crete, the largest of the Greek islands, a paradise for tourists looking for sun and beautiful beaches.

The list of the 25 best beaches of 2021, according to TripAdvisor, includes two Cretan beaches: Balos beach

in 21st place and Elafonisi beach in 24th place.

At the top of the list comes Australia with the white paradise … Whitehaven Beach

.

21. Balos Lagoon, Crete. A fascinating place with a lagoon on one side and a beach on the other.

24.Elafonisi beach, Crete. The outdoor beach serves as a pole of attraction for foreign tourists around the world.