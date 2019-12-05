Two hotels open in downtown Athens

Athens is increasing its appeal to tourists

Two hotels opened their doors to guests in downtown Athens, confirming the upward trend in demand in the Greek capital as a tourist destination.

The two hotels are the Athens Starlight Hotel and Athens Green Suites. The Athens Starlight Hotel operates on 9 Agathonos Street in the centre of a trendy area full of shops, hipster restaurants, traditional taverns, and trendy bars, offering a wide variety of amenities and services..

The Athens Green Suites operates on Klitiou Street 5, 6km from Syntagma Square. The hotel has 22 rooms.

source tornosnews.com