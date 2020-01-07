Two huge black holes spotted smashing into each other as galaxies collide

The new ALMA observations have increased the resolution of the images by a factor of ten

Two vast black holes, each hundreds of millions of times the mass of our sun, have been spotted smashing into each other as two galaxies collide.

The cosmic collision was spotted in the constellation of Ophiuchus, where two galaxies are crashing into one another, with their central supermassive black holes likely to form one vast black hole.

New observations from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope showed off the dust and gas surrounding the black hole in unprecedented detail.

It also offered new insight into the sheer size of the monstrous black hole.

