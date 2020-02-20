Two killed in Melbourne train derailment

Many trapped in cars

Two people have died after a train derailed north of Melbourne.

The Country Fire Authority confirmed the train had come off the rails near the town of Wallan, 45km north of the Victorian capital.

There are five passenger cars derailed, with the locomotive on its side.

Emergency services were called about 7.45 pm.

An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were treating a number of people after the incident.

One person is being airlifted to Melbourne.

The Country Fire Authority CFA said the driver appeared to be trapped.

source abc.net.au