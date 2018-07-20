Two killed in oil depot explosion in Iran

A huge explosion and fire have engulfed an oil storage facility in Khomein, central Iran, leaving two people dead and one injured, according to local media citing officials.

An oil purifier unit in Khomein industrial park caught fire around noon on Friday, Irna reports.

“The fire has been thoroughly contained, but the firefighters are still on the scene to ensure the cooling operation,” Deputy Governor of Markazi Province Fathollah Haqiqi said as cited by the agency.

Firefighting crews from Khomein and the nearby provinces have been mobilized to battle the blaze, according to Tasnim. The agency also reported that two people working on the site disappeared, and one was injured in the blast.

source RT