Two more bodies found, bringing Attica flood death toll to 19

The death toll of the flash floods that hit the areas of Mandra and Nea Peramos in western Attica on Wednesday, has risen to 19 after the coast guard announced at 11 am that two more bodies were washed up on the shores of Elefsina. One of the bodies was found stuck between rocks on the shores behind the shipyard zone at Elefsina, and the coast guard called in a crew of the special underwater demolition unit to free it. Both corpses, which have been transported to the Thriasio Hospital are male with their ages estimated about 42 and 55. Earlier the fire department had announced they had found the 17th victim in a warehouse at Mandra.