Two more Covid-19 victims in the past hours – Total deaths reaches 402

Two more people have died in the last hours after being infected with the coronavirus. A 49-year-old woman who had been hospitalised since September 29 died at AHEPA hospital in Thessaloniki. According to information, she had underlying diseases.

A second woman, 90, who also had underlying diseases, died at Sotiria Hospital shortly after midnight on Friday to Saturday.

The total number of victims in Greece from Covid-19 has now reached 402 people.

