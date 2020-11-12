Two new hotels to be built in Corfu and Patmos

Competent authorities granted two licenses for the erection of 2 hotels on the islands of Corfu and Patmos.

The Urban planning services of the municipality of Central Corfu granted a construction permit to the company DIMANTI SA for the erections of a 4-star hotel, following prior approval by the Directorate of Byzantine and Post-Byzantine Antiquities for the construction of the hotel.

In addition, Urban planning services of Kalymnos approved a buikding permit to the company A. STEINHAUER COMMERCIAL AND IMPORTv for a 3-star hotel in the settlement of Skala in Patmos. The Ministry of Culture had previously approved the work of the submitted study for the construction of the hotel.

