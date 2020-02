Two new permits for hotels in Crete and Corfu granted

The competent council services of the two islands issued the licenses

Greek authorities have issued permits for two new hotels in Crete and Corfu.

The competent building services of the Municipality of Chania has granted a building permit to MEDITERRANEAN DREAM OE for a new two-storey luxury hotel.

Meanwhile, the building services of the Municipality of Central Corfu granted a license to SP. PERROU BROS SA for the erection of a hotel with pools.