Two Pakistanis allegedly kidnap and rape Greek girl

Two Pakistanis, aged 34 and 45, were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in the centre of Thessaloniki after they allegedly kidnapped and raped a 20-year-old Greek girl.

Police opened a criminal case against the two foreigners for kidnapping and rape.

According to a complaint of a 20-year-old woman, the suspects in the early hours of last Monday used physical force to take the woman to their apartment, where they forced her into indecent acts and sexual intercourse.

also read

Breathtaking footage of ferry docking in impossible conditions (video)

Greek police arrest 33 NGO members for human trafficking

The arrested will appear before the Prosecutor of the Court of First Instance of Thessaloniki, while at the same time a forensic examination of the patient has been ordered.