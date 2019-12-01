Two Pakistanis arrested at Athens Airport for drug smuggling

The two suspects were carrying 9kg of heroin

Two aliens, aged 30 and 56, were arrested Monday afternoon at the Athens International Airport (Eleftherios Venizelos) for attempting to smuggle heroin into Greece.

The two men, who arrived from Pakistan, were arrested by officers of the Attica Police Drugs Division when they were found to be carrying the illegal substances in the course of a routine search.

The two detainees carrying 9kg and 246 grams of heroin in 5 makeshift packages, which were carefully concealed in a double bottom of their luggage.

Police also seized 4 mobile phones and a total of 700 euros.

The suspects were taken to the Prosecutor of Athens.