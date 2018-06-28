Two accused of ties with terrorist group Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei innocent, rules court

Two people accused of being members of the terrorist group called

“Conspiracy of Fire Nuclei” were acquitted, Thursday, following a ruling by the Five-Member Appeals Court of Athens. After the announcement of the exoneration of Irianna and Pericles, tens of people outside the court broke out in celebrations and cheers.

Earlier, the bench prosecutor had proposed a guilty verdict for the two, arguing that the defendants were members of the terrorist group and their claims that police had framed them, was false.